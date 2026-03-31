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Expert Analysis

Verdicts Signal Product Liability's Expansion To Digital Realm

By David Kerschner, Jason Ross and Rachel Forman ( March 31, 2026, 3:09 PM EDT) -- On March 25, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury returned a landmark verdict in K.G.M. v. Meta Platforms Inc., finding that Instagram and YouTube were a substantial factor in causing harm to the plaintiff and awarding compensatory and punitive damages totaling $6 million....

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