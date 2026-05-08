Notable Q1 Updates In Insurance Class Actions
By Kevin Zimmerman ( May 8, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a quarterly column that follows insurance class action litigation across the country. This installment provides further guidance illuminating the contours of Rule 23 and highlights the importance of attention to the specific contract or forms at issue in a case....
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