Real Estate Recap: Biannual Reporting, NDAs, Q1 Spotlight
By Real Estate Authority Staff ( May 8, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including attorney insights into the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to shift companies to semiannual reporting, how data center backlash is playing out in nondisclosure agreements and the ebbs and flows of asset classes in quarter one....
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