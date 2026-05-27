Live Nation Wants AGs' Discovery To Wait On New Trial Bid
By Bryan Koenig ( May 27, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Live Nation has told a New York federal judge that its bids for a new trial or judgment in its favor should go before state attorneys general get discovery as they seek the forced divestiture of Ticketmaster to address the live music giant's monopoly....
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