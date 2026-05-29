Real Estate Recap: Data Centers, SEC, Law Firm Leasing

By Real Estate Authority Staff ( May 29, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including insights into the tireless lives of data center attorneys, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposal to ease capital formation in public markets, and the two-year low in U.S. law firm leasing....
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