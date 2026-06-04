Live Nation Remedies Discovery To Wait On New Trial Motions

By Bryan Koenig ( June 4, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said that state attorneys general will have to wait on discovery to bolster their bid for a Live Nation Entertainment Inc. breakup, preferring to first tackle the live music giant's bid to upend jury findings faulting the company for monopolizing the industry....
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