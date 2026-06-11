Trump Admin's Agency Records Purge Tests Judicial Notice

By Jon Gryskiewicz ( June 11, 2026, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Courts often take judicial notice of uncontroversial and well-established facts, many of them sourced from government websites and reports. But changes to government reports and websites by the Trump administration may cast doubt on that practice....
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