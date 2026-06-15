No Longer Sidelined, Private Equity Firms Bet Big On Sports
By Chris Villani ( June 15, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A diverse group of executives from big-time college athletics and emerging professional sports organizations gathered recently at a 14th-floor event space above Duane Morris LLP's Philadelphia offices with one topic in mind: how private money is changing the landscape for their respective leagues....
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