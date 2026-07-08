Top Personal Injury, Med Mal News: 2026 Midyear Report
By Y. Peter Kang ( July 8, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A landmark social media addiction verdict and a U.S. Supreme Court decision overruling state law claims against Monsanto over the labeling of alleged Roundup cancer risks are among Law360's top personal injury and medical malpractice cases from the first six months of 2026....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.