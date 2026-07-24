Top Product Liability Cases Of 2026: Midyear Report
By Emily Field ( July 24, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- In one of the most-watched cases for product liability so far this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that failure-to-warn claims about the alleged cancer risks of Monsanto's widely used pesticide Roundup are barred by federal law. Social media titans were also rocked by the first verdicts delivered in cases alleging mental health harms to youth....
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