AGs Can't Yet Get Discovery Into Live Nation's DOJ Deal

By Craig Clough ( August 4, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request by some state attorneys general for discovery into the Justice Department's antitrust settlement reached midtrial with Live Nation, ruling that the scope of the request is "unclear" but the AGs can try again with "narrow and targeted requests."...
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