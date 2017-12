40 Years Of FCPA: An Update From The DOJ

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 1:09 PM EST) -- Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act on Dec. 19, this Expert Analysis series features reflections from attorneys who have played a role in the evolution of FCPA enforcement, defense and compliance.



Daniel Kahn For the past seven and a half years, I have had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated public servants in our country. Working in the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division, Fraud Section, and working with prosecutors in various other Department of Justice...

To view the full article, register now.