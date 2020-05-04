State Of Class Certification

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- As recent data reveals record levels of class certification grants from federal courts, this Expert Analysis series examines the latest offense and defense strategies in Employee Retirement Income Security Act, workplace bias, and wage and hour class suits. Defense In ERISA Cases Because certain types of Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims are more conducive to class actions than others, defendants should give careful consideration to whether, and to what extent, they should contest certification, say Richard Nowak and Nancy Ross at Mayer Brown LLP. Offense In ERISA Cases Counsel for a proposed class in Employee Retirement Income Security Act breach of fiduciary...

