Census Exclusion Case Earns Fast-Track Status In NY

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday agreed to a schedule he called "extraordinarily expedited" in response to claims from a coalition of states, cities and nonprofits that the Trump administration's push to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the 2020 census is already causing irreparable harm. During a teleconference hearing, attorneys from the New York attorney general's office and the American Civil Liberties Union told U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman that President Donald Trump's July 21 memo to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, which ordered the Commerce Department to exclude unauthorized immigrants from state population counts, is skewing the census by dissuading...

