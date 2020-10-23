UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 23, 2020, 7:48 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen electronics giant Philips take on another Chinese rival over patents, automaker Daimler AG facing another group action and a Canadian pension fund and dozens of others sue troubled security firm G4S. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Maritime Asia Opal Pte. Ltd. and others v. Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale German bank Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale was hit with a part 7 claim on Oct. 22 by Maritime Asia Opal Pte. Ltd. and three other subsidiaries of a Singapore shipping company, as well as APSE SPV1 Pte. The claimants are represented...

