Steps For Universities As DOJ Shifts Foreign Influence Policy

By Stephen Anthony, Aaron Lewis and Michelle Coquelin (February 24, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- Leaders of universities across the nation have watched a series of dramatic events unfold in the U.S. Department of Justice's China Initiative, one aspect of which examines disclosures of foreign support and connections by recipients of federal research grants. On Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, the head of the DOJ's National Security Division, announced that foreign influence enforcement would no longer proceed under the banner of the China Initiative, in favor of the broader strategy for countering nation-state threats, to oppose not only threats from China but also from Russia, Iran and North Korea.[1] But Olsen did not back away...

