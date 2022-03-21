Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 21, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court got trendy last week with two disputes over alleged fake social media campaigns and the fast-tracking of a case involving a New York reality TV star. Jurisdictional quandaries got kicked upstairs, a suit against a racetrack operator headed toward the off-ramp, and a five-day trial was canceled amid conflicts of interest. Court watchers also bid farewell to two legal legends who left their mark on Chancery Court. Here's a quick wrap-up of the news last week from Delaware's Court of Chancery. In the Courtroom Calling it "the worst case of spoliation that I have ever encountered," Chancellor...

