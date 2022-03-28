Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 28, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Public disclosure was a theme in Delaware's Chancery Court last week: A Southwest Gas stockholder's bid to disclose reports relating to activist investor Carl Icahn got fast-tracked, details about a pending deal involving the Pittsburgh Penguins were ordered to be made public, and shareholders launched multiple new cases seeking access to company books and records. Here's a wrap-up of the news last week from Delaware Chancery Court. In the Courtroom A Southwest Gas stockholder got the nod from Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick on Friday for fast-tracked arguments — opposed by the company — on full release of company financial adviser reports...

