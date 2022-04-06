Half A Dozen Firms Guided Top Q1 Hospitality M&A Deals

By Andrew McIntyre (April 6, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher and Jones Day were among the half-dozen law firms that handled the largest hospitality mergers and acquisitions of the first quarter, a slow period that saw only three transactions north of the $300 million mark amid concerns over the omicron wave and the war in Ukraine. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP guided Blackstone Inc. on the largest deal of the quarter, a $1.5 billion purchase by Blackstone and Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group Management LLC of 111 WoodSpring Suites properties. Jones Day got work counseling Henderson Park Capital Partners UK LLP on a $255 million acquisition of two properties in...

