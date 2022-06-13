Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 13, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court didn't mince words, confronting a lying witness at trial and pushing a deadlocked board to stay focused. New cases involved a dispute between two board co-chairs at UpHealth Inc., an information plea from a Twitter stockholder, merger takeoff jitters at Spirit Airlines, and a derivative suit against GoDaddy Inc. that was filed under seal. Here's the wrap-up of the news from last week out of Delaware's Chancery Court. In the Courtroom A former BDO USA LLP partner accused of destroying evidence tying him to a company smear campaign was flatly confronted by Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick about lying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS