AGs Say Live Nation Fix Can't Wait On DOJ Deal Approval

By Bryan Koenig ( April 27, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc. sparred with state attorneys general expected to seek a forced Ticketmaster sale after winning a New York federal jury antitrust verdict, with the company seeking to delay the breakup fight until after the judge reviews a separate U.S. Department of Justice settlement, and the enforcers preferring parallel proceedings....
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