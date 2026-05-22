Real Estate Recap: $69B Merger, West Palm Beach, Congress

By Real Estate Authority Staff ( May 22, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including a $69 billion merger in the residential sector, a dramatic transformation in Florida's West Palm Beach, and the landmark housing bill creating strange bedfellows in Congress....
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