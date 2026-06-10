IP Notebook: Cox's Reach, 'Top Gun' Appeal, 'Lazy' Videos
By Ivan Moreno ( June 10, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- This round of Law360's review of emerging copyright and trademark issues looks at the ripple effects from the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on secondary copyright liability and highlights looming high court bids over "Top Gun" and Roberto Clemente's likeness on commemorative license plates....
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