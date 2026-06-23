Live Nation Discloses White House Involvement In DOJ Deal
By Bryan Koenig ( June 23, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc. confirmed that the road to its controversial settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice went all the way to the White House in a New York federal court filing that leaves many questions unanswered about a deal Democrats have cast as corrupt and failed to mollify state enforcers....
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