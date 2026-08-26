Meta Makes $17B Deal With States Over Child Harms

By Matthew Santoni ( August 26, 2026, 10:10 AM EDT) -- Meta has agreed to pay up to $17.1 billion and enact reforms to Facebook and Instagram to resolve sprawling social media addiction claims, in the midst of a high-stakes bellwether trial over whether the company hid or downplayed its platforms' allegedly harmful impact on minors, state enforcers say....
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