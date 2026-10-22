Live Nation Details Woodward, Trump Role In DOJ Deal

By Bryan Koenig ( October 22, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has offered new details on the involvement of the White House and senior Justice Department officials in its controversial midtrial settlement Democrats have cast as corrupt, confirming that Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr.'s office was also involved....
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