Real Estate Recap: Weil Leases, CEQA, Trudeau

By Real Estate Authority Staff ( October 30, 2026, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including an early look at CMBS exposure to Weil Gotshal as the firm charts a wind-down, how streamlining the California Environmental Quality Act could affect data centers, and industry observations from former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Urban Land Institute's annual meeting....
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