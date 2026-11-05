Live Nation Cites 2nd Circ. Eyewear Ruling In Fighting Verdict
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 5, 2026, 11:50 PM EST) -- Live Nation has told a New York federal judge that the Second Circuit's recent EssilorLuxottica ruling "bears on the market-definition issues" raised in Live Nation's post-trial motions challenging its antitrust trial loss, while enforcing states argued that the Ninth Circuit's recent NFL Sunday Ticket ruling reversal backs their trial win....
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