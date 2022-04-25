Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie Pappas and Jeff Montgomery (April 25, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor released what could become a landmark ruling on liquidating or rehabilitating struggling insurance companies, yet another call surfaced for greater clarity on the detail required for the increasingly common books and records suits, and three law firms got a rare hat tip from the bench for going the extra mile. Here's your weekly roundup from Delaware's Chancery Court. Decisions In a groundbreaking ruling for financially troubled insurers and their creditors, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled that liquidation value is a necessary but not exclusive consideration for insurance regulator decisions on company rehabilitation plans and challenges to them....

