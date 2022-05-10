Week In Bankruptcy: Mass Torts Stumble, New Ch. 11 Crop

By Vince Sullivan (May 10, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The past week has seen a trio of large Chapter 11 cases hit the dockets as debt holders become less permissive, the Diocese of Camden hit a wall of opposition from its insurers who aren't on board with a new $90 million plan to deal with sex abuse claims, and entities related to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones are facing challenges from families of Sandy Hook victims to their bankruptcy filings. This is the week in bankruptcy. New Cases Power generator Talen Energy Supply filed for Chapter 11 in a Texas bankruptcy court, saying rising natural gas prices led it to seek...

