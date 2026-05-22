World Cup Trafficking Raises Alarm For More Than Just Banks

By Chris Villani ( May 22, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An unusual Trump administration notice exhorting financial institutions to be on guard for human trafficking activity during the 2026 FIFA World Cup could create compliance challenges not just for banks, but an array of other industries, experts told Law360....
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