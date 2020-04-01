Justice Delayed: Coronavirus Halts Opioid, Cancer Trials

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The novel coronavirus has brought jury trials to a standstill in one of the pandemic’s most immediate blows to the legal sector, including court battles over whether Johnson & Johnson and Bayer products cause cancer and the New York attorney general’s effort to hold drugmakers liable for the opioid crisis. Here, Law360 looks at some of the highly anticipated trials that will be on hold until courts either feel safe bringing dozens of jurors together in one room again or find a new way to select a jury. NY Opioid Showdown New York Attorney General Letitia James and two Long Island...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS