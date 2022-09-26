Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 26, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The First State's court of equity took on a lot last week, roundly rejecting a shareholder's settlement, putting a deal for a cellphone tower builder on hold, highlighting a gap in a board's accountability for sexual harassment, and denying a famous billionaire a do-over in discovery. Get ready for the week ahead by catching up on what you missed in your weekly wrap-up of news from Delaware's Chancery Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS