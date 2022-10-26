State AG Consumer Protection Priorities Beyond The Election

By Paul Singer and Beth Chun (October 26, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- State attorneys general and their consumer protection priorities are becoming more intertwined with political issues as the election season has ramped up this past year. With over 30 state attorney general seats up, naturally some partisan issues have become more prevalent among the attorney general community....

