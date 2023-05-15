Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 15, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- In Delaware Chancery Court last week, Pandora stockholders announced a settlement, Hertz stockholders filed a new suit, Facebook stockholders scored a win, Oracle stockholders suffered a loss, and Block stockholders launched an appeal. In case you missed any of it, here's your weekly rundown of news out of Delaware's Chancery Court. ...

