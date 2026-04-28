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Meta Seeks A Rally As Instagram Addiction Suit Losses Mount

By Chris Villani ( April 27, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- After a run of litigation losses, Meta Platforms Inc. will have to rethink its strategy in and out of court in an effort to beat back suits from coast to coast claiming that it is illegally hooking kids on Instagram, experts said, with everything from aggressive litigation to a global settlement on the table....

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