Examine Diversity Jurisdiction By Drilling Into Citizenship

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Getting in or out of federal court on the basis of diversity jurisdiction frequently involves exploring important citizenship issues seemingly below the surface. When they say "drill baby, drill," they could just as well be describing the 21st century innovations in analyzing the presence of diversity of citizenship. Before surveying the below-the-surface approach to citizenship issues in federal court, it is best to remember how important diversity can be. Almost from the beginning of the Republic, litigants could file actions in or remove them to federal court if there was complete diversity of citizenship between the parties — even if the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS