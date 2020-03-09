Keep Your Client Out Of The Courtroom During Voir Dire

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- With Harvey Weinstein’s defense team raising allegations of undisclosed bias among the jurors rendering his conviction, a central issue becomes whether such nondisclosure was intentional. While only the jurors themselves can truly answer this question, those of us with knowledge and training in social science have to wonder whether Weinstein’s presence in the courtroom during the initial questioning of potential jurors had any effect on jurors’ willingness to admit bias. Although every defendant has a right to be present during voir dire, it may not necessarily be the right decision for them to be there. Let me explain. Jurors Are People...

