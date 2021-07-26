The Law360 400: Tracking The Largest U.S. Law Firms

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 10:02 AM EDT) -- As much of the U.S. emerges from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that upended the world last year, law firms are taking stock of how much their business and their bench strength were affected by the unprecedented pressures of a global health crisis. Many of the largest U.S. law firms successfully rode out the economic uncertainty, and some even continued to build up their ranks in 2020, further widening the industry's size gaps, according to Law360's annual tracking of the largest law firms in the country. At the top of this year's Law360 400 leaderboard, the largest five firms each held...

