Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 15, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen new cases in fields ranging from petrochemicals to biopharma to e-bikes hit Delaware's Court of Chancery last week, as the court's newest vice chancellor began doling out his first round of rulings. Last week Chancery also saw two settlements in litigation involving Boeing and Straight Path Communications, and a famous tech billionaire sold billions worth of shares. Here's a recap of last week's news from Delaware Chancery Court. In the Courtroom In an Aug. 9 bench ruling after a teleconference, Chancery's newest judge, Vice Chancellor Nathan A. Cook, agreed to fast-track a trial on a portion of...

