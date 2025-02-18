Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Opinion

Undoing An American Ideal Of Fairness

By Reuben Guttman ( February 18, 2025, 7:54 PM EST) -- In his first week in office, President Donald Trump issued orders purporting to eliminate birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, end diversity, equity and inclusion programs at federal agencies, and halt the work of the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Rights Division. On Jan. 29, he issued an order regarding what schools can teach students about our nation's civil rights history.[1]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!